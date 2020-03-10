Teacher Hopes YouTube Lessons Help Others If Class Time Is Lost Over Coronavirus

As colleges and universities across the country cancel classes amid coronavirus concerns, one North Texas teacher came up with a way to keep learning going -- without stepping foot inside a classroom.

Traci Browder is a kindergarten teacher for Mansfield ISD. She created a Youtube channel called “Operation Teacher Relief.” She’s uploaded videos of her teaching digital classes and is asking fellow teachers to share videos as well.

The goal is to make lesson-planning easier for educators who might be affected by coronavirus and not able to make it to class, along with students. “Operation Teacher Relief” is a free digital storehouse for teachers to use, especially in times of natural disaster and crisis.

"It would take all the worry away, and create easy access. I don’t have to plan anything. I can just use this lesson that’s already there,” Browder said.

The channel is broken up by grade level and content, for students K through 12.

Browder first came up with the idea when Hurricane Harvey hit, and students weren’t able to attend class. She hopes the free lessons - taught by teachers - help any school affected by COVID-19 in North Texas, or nationwide.

“It takes all the stress out, because if you’re impacted by a virus or a natural disaster, you’re trying to get your life back on track," Browder said. "If coronavirus has hit your household, you’re taking care of someone and if you’re well, you still want to teach your babies."

Parents can also find material on the channel to teach their kids at home. Browder hopes her idea catches on and teachers from other countries upload classes to help their own students, especially in times of crisis and Coronavirus.

“Superintendents and administrators of districts who are affected by coronavirus, I would be asking them to share the resource with their educators so they can immediately use this to reach their students,” says Browder.