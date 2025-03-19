Linda Flores has dedicated more than ten years to teaching students about U.S. civics.

"My oldest client was a 94-year-old man," Flores said.

Flores is a Certified Immigration Teacher.

"He had been a resident for 50 years, and he wanted to become a citizen because he wanted to be buried with the American flag," Flores said.

It was in September of 2017 that the man, a Mexican national, passed his U.S. Naturalization test. He died four months later, buried with the American flag.

Flores' teaching style is what her students say makes her unique and successful.

"I'm never in the same place because this teacher is like an ambulatory teacher," Flores said about herself. "I have my classes right now on Sundays and Saturdays in an Office Depot in Garland. I have classes in the Corner Bakery near me and wherever the people need it."

Flores said she divides her class into four sections and uses a lot of pictures.

"We do everything by color. Because I think especially older people, when they see colors and they see pictures, they learn more," Flores said.

Over the past few years, Flores said she has seen a significant increase in requests to register for her course.

"My job is to (enroll) students that... have been residents for more than three or five years, and now they qualify for citizenship," Flores said. "I got students from Ukraine, from Africa, from Canada, from France, from Spain."

According to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website, to qualify for naturalization, a candidate must be at least 18 years old, have been a lawful permanent resident for at least five years, or three years if married to a U.S. citizen, not have left the country for more than half of their residency period, and have good moral character.

During the naturalization interview, a candidate will undergo a 10-question oral test led by a USCIS Officer as well as an English test. In order to pass the test, a candidate must answer at least 6 questions correctly and demonstrate they can read, write, and speak basic English.

In a matter of weeks or a few months, Flores helps her students prepare for the most important test of their lives.

“The most important job interview that you want to have. This is the moment,” Flores said.

Applicants only have two chances to pass the test, and Flores’ track record, she said, is based on her style of teaching and her student’s good character.

“2,234 (of my) students have passed the test,” Flores said. “I make it look easy because it's easy, especially if you don't lie... I haven't had any student that didn't pass completely. If they don't pass the first time, they pass the second time."

In recent months, Flores says she has seen a spike in interest among permanent residents who want to apply for U.S. citizenship.

“And now with the immigration situation, people don't feel secure anymore about residents,” Flores said.

Permanent residents or green card holders are subject to examination every ten years during the renewal process. While the status offers a major protection against removal proceedings, it can be revoked by an immigration judge.

“I hope that when they become citizens, they are going to use that right and their responsibility to vote. That's the main thing,” Flores said.

The outcome, Flores said is life-changing not only for the student but for their family as well.

While Flores hopes to one day have a permanent classroom, she said her focus remains on quality, as she only accepts candidates referred by former students.