Teacher Appreciation Week Deals, Discounts in North Texas

WHEN IS TEACHER APPRECIATION WEEK?

This week, May 2-6, is Teacher Appreciation Week, an annual nationwide effort to show teachers some extra love with freebies and discounts.

DEALS, DISCOUNTS, FREEBIES FOR TEACHER APPRECIATION WEEK

Below is a listing of some of the best discounts and offers we've found -- it's not a comprehensive list so if you know of a deal not listed email us here so we can add it and share the love online with the hashtag #ThankATeacher.

For most deals, you'll need a school ID to verify you're a teacher or staffer.

TEACHER DISCOUNTS FOR RESTAURANTS

SONIC - Teachers enrolled in SONIC Teachers' Circle can get a free cheeseburger with a purchase from May 3-17. The program is a free program exclusively for educators available through the SONIC App (go to settings and select I'm a Teacher). Also, on May 3, SONIC Drive-Ins will match up to $1.5 million in donations to DonorsChoose, a nonprofit that allows people to donate directly to public school classroom requests by teachers.

Whataburger - From May 2-6, Whataburger is offering teachers free breakfast from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. Additionally, 30 teachers nominated by peers will win $1,000 each for their school. Teachers can also get a 25% discount on merchandise from the Whatastore using the code Whatateacher22. More here.

Coffee Shops - Read Fort Worth is partnering with local foundations and businesses to offer special discounts on beverages and treats for teachers at seven area coffee shops including Black Coffee, Casa Azul Coffee, Cherry Coffee Shop, Fort Worth Coffee Co., HustleBlendz, Love Local Coffee & Art Shop and Race Street Coffee. Details are here.

Buffalo Wild Wings - From May 2-6, teachers and staff can save 20% off dine-in and call ahead orders and does not include alcohol. More details are here.

HTeaO - Teachers get happy hour pricing all week long from May 2-6. More here.

Zaxby's - On Tuesday, National Nurses & Teachers Appreciation Day, the restaurant is offering a BOGO boneless wings meal in their app (at participating locations). Details here.

TEACHER DISCOUNTS FOR SUPPLIES

Dollar General - Sign up at Teachers' Central to get discounts on classroom supplies, arts and crafts, paper, pens, pencils, etc.

Office Depot/Office Max - Both stores are offering teachers 20% off regular-priced merchandise and 20% back in rewards on qualifying purchases. See the coupons near the bottom of the page here.

Staples - The retailer is offering teachers a free teacher gift box, exclusive savings plus 20% back in classroom rewards — all week long from April 30 through 8 p.m. May 6. Details are here.

Adobe - Teachers and students can save 60% on Creative Cloud software for desktop and mobile apps for Photoshop, Acrobat and more. Details are here.

TEACHER DISCOUNTS FOR RETAIL

Barnes & Noble - Teachers who register for a B&N Educator account save 20% off the publisher's list price for purchases for classroom use. They also receive discounts of 25% off the publisher's list price during Educator Appreciation Days. B&N also provides first access to helpful educational resources, valuable email offers, and information on exclusive educator events. To join the B&N Educator program you must do so in a store. Details are here.

Joann -- Teachers save 15% on every purchase, every day at Joann with their Teacher Rewards program. Qualifying criteria and program details are here.

Michaels - Once you're a verified educator with Michaels you'll receive a 15% Teacher Discount on most items (Great Buy items excluded). Get the details here and learn more about how to best use the discount.

Samsung - The Education Offers Program offers 30% off laptops, tablets, phones, and more through their online store. Details are here.

TEACH FOR AMERICA DISCOUNTS

Teach for America has organized a list of dozens of discounts and deals from AT&T, Apple, Party City and more. See the entire list here.

TIPS FOR PARENTS

PTA - The PTA has created a toolkit to help parents thank their child's teachers. The free toolkit comes with thank you cards, certificates, fliers, social media graphics, web ads and more to show your appreciation. You can download the toolkit here.

Crayola - Use the code "Educators" to get 20% off gifts for teachers. See the gifts here.