Teacher and Comfort K-9s to Show Support for Allen Outlet Employees Returning to Work After Weeks

The Allen Premium Outlets will reopen Wednesday morning, nearly a month after the deadly rampage that left eight people dead and seven others injured.

Some employees have expressed anxiety about returning to the scene of the mass shooting.

Community members and faith-based organizations are stepping up to help ease their return.

Allen High School teacher Katelyn Reed started an online push to 'adopt a shop' ahead of the reopening.

The effort aims to 'adopt' as many stores within the outlet mall and fill a basket with snacks for people returning to work this week.

Her basket includes a card expressing support and words of encouragement.

"I think the more people reach out and let the people know we're thinking of them the better," said Katelyn Reed.

Reed, a high school teacher in Allen, has had to contemplate what it would be like to return to work following a mass shooting.

The May 6th tragedy hit close to home.

"When I found out I was at home and my first thought was my mom," she said. "My second thought were my kids because they're in high school and a lot of them work here or if they don't work here, they hang out here."

Reed spent agonizing hours messaging as many students as possible.

"I was in knots not knowing if they've been hurt," said Reed through tears. "I spent the right of the night refreshing the app, seeing who had responded and keeping track ok, I've got 10 now, I've got 30 now and I didn't hear back from everybody."

She learned Monday all of her students made it out safely.

Eight people, including three children, were killed. Seven others were injured.

"I've been thinking a lot about what it would be like coming back to work here," said Reed.

She doesn't know if the teen workers she knows will be returning but wants to show everyone support.

Those taking part in the 'Adopt a Shop' effort are tasked with filling a basket with packaged snacks and drinks for employees to enjoy along with a card with a message of encouragement.

Out of more than 100 stores, about 30-40 stores still need 'adopting.'

The Lutheran Church Charities' K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry will also be on hand to provide comfort to staff and visitors on Wednesday.

The non-profit responded to the scene of the shooting on May 6 and will return with a team of six dogs and their handlers.

"Just to provide comfort and love wherever we can with this warm soft fur just to greet people and hopefully put a smile on their face," said Janice Marut with the group.

Reaction to the dogs tends to vary depending on how close people were to the tragedy, she said.

"Sometimes they're very sad as they approach us," said Marut. "Very quiet and calm and we just allow them to love on the dogs and what we're looking for is just some reaction from them, whether it is spoken or not. That they realize that the dogs are there for them and just to be quiet and calm and let them love on them. Sometimes we see a smile, sometimes we see tears."

The mall will reopen Wednesday, May 31 at 10 a.m.

Simon Property Group, which owns the outlet mall, posted on its website that retailers will each have the flexibility to set their own hours and resume business at their own pace in the coming weeks.

Allen Mayor Baine Brooks released a statement late Monday afternoon, stating:

"As Allen Premium Outlets reopen and our community continues to work through the process of healing, we will remember those who lost their lives, friends and loved ones. We will be grateful for the first responders and citizens who helped those in need. We want to support the staff returning to work at the outlets and keep them, their friends and families in our thoughts.



We all want to stand together to heal, to remember and continue the compassion and care that makes Allen strong."

For more information on the 'Adopt a Shop' effort, click here.

For more information on the Lutheran Church Charities' K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry, click here.