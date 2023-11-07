TEA releases 2022-2023 financial accountability ratings

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released final financial accountability ratings for Texas public school systems.

88% received an 'A' or Superior Achievement rating for 2022-2023, exemplifying high-quality financial management practices.

Established in 2001 by the 77th Texas Legislature, the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) encourages school systems to improve financial resources to provide the maximum allocation possible for direct instructional purposes.

Ratings for 2022-2023 are based on annual financial reports provided to TEA by school systems for the 2022 fiscal year. These reports are subsequently reviewed by the agency and a rating is assigned.

School systems are assigned one of four possible letter grades (A, B, C, or F) under financial accountability ratings, as well as a coinciding financial management rating (Superior Achievement, Above Standard Achievement, Meets Standard Achievement, or Substandard Achievement.)

Final FIRST ratings for the 2022-2023 school year are as follows: