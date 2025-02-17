Frisco

Ag Commissioner Miller warns Texans of fraudulent seed deliveries

Miller advised Texans against opening seed packages they didn't order and asked that they report them to his office instead of returning them to the sender

By Lauren Harper

TDA asks Texans to remain vigilant and report unknown seed packages.
Texas Department of Agriculture

Investigations are underway after a Frisco home was fraudulently used as the return address on deliveries containing unidentified seed packages.

The original sender disguised the source of the packages using Stamps.com. Recipients who received the unwanted deliveries would then return the packages to the listed return address, which was in Frisco.

A statement released by Sid Miller, commissioner of the Texas Department of Agriculture, said the Frisco address received five to 10 seed packages daily, which they then returned to their local post office.

Miller advised Texans against opening seed packages they didn't order and asked that they report them to his office instead of returning them to the sender.

"Please report those packages to TDA immediately and hold onto them until we can pick them up," he said. "Even if the sender appears to be from Texas, the true source could be from China or anywhere. This serious issue could have severe consequences for your health and the biosecurity of Texas agriculture. We need everyone’s cooperation to catch and report these incidents.”

The TDA said they have collected the packages and are working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to investigate the delivery and identify and test the seeds. They've also partnered with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency to stop similar packages.

According to Miller's office, the original sender's identity and location are currently unknown. Miller said the seeds would be destroyed by steam sterilization.

If you receive an unsolicited package containing seeds, TDA encourages recipients to report the delivery toll-free at (800) TELL-TDA.

