TCU's National Championship Run Is Already a Win for the University, Incoming President Says

The TCU Horned Frogs have made history, and now the team is heading to the College Football Championship.

We asked Incoming TCU incoming President Daniel Pullin his reaction when the team won the game that got them there.

“Well, it was joy and pride, and I probably welled up a little bit,” said Pullin, who discussed the national attention the university is now receiving.

“There is really not a corner of our university that isn't benefitting right now, and the goodness that we have known for so long, each and every day here on campus, is not being lost on the world,” said Pullin.

Pullin says applications and web traffic are up with more prospective students looking at the school. He says the increased visibility also helps with the recruitment of outstanding faculty.

“Yeah, it’s definitely a hot university, and what I love about it the most is that there is real substance behind that sizzle, and we are really letting the world know what an amazing institution Texas Christian University is, Pullin said. "I would put our experience up against anybody in the country."

For TCU it's an exciting time all around. Come Monday, football fans around the world will watch the underdog story of the season.