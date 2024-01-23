TCU women's basketball returns to play after injuries forced team to forfeit games

The Texas Christian University women’s basketball team returned to the court Tuesday after an emotional week.

Injuries forced the team to forfeit two games last week. But then they went back to the drawing board.

The team held open tryouts late last week. Out of the forty hopefuls who participated, four players were selected to join the roster.

Tuesday, they hit the court for the first time with their new team.

“It’s a unique opportunity for a Big 12 school to have open tryouts,” said Steve Hamlin.

Hamlin is the father of Ella Hamlin, one of the four new players.

“She’s in a unique situation to hopefully be able to come out and help the team because she really hasn't missed a beat as far as getting in the gym,” he said.

Hamlin, 18, played for Granbury High School. Her dad says she decided against college ball to pursue a medical degree at TCU.

Alan Thorpe is her former coach, who attended Tuesday’s game.

“This is incredible. She is such a deserving kid. She worked extremely hard in high school,” said Thorpe.

Piper Davis and Mekhayia Moore are also now on the team. Both helped their high schools become state champions.



Then there's six-foot-three Sarah Sylvester, a TCU athlete who was invited to try out. She’s now a dual threat on both the volleyball and basketball courts.

Fans are now hoping the team can finish the season strong and safe.

“Our hearts go out to the girls who are injured. We're praying for them to have a fast recovery and get back on the court just as quickly as they can,” said Steve Hamlin.