TCU Transitions to Sole Governance of TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine

UNT Health Science Center at Fort Worth and Texas Christian University have announced that after a successful collaboration between the universities creating an allopathic medical school, governance of the medical school will transition solely to its degree-granting institution, TCU.

Chancellor Michael R. Williams and Chancellor Victor J. Boschini, Jr., issued a joint statement regarding the School of Medicine.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine was announced in 2015 with the vision of becoming an innovative medical school that would contribute to Fort Worth’s growing bioscience sector.

The first class of students began in July 2019 and will graduate in 2023. The School of Medicine currently is recruiting its fourth class who will begin in July 2022.

The collaborative program is the first of its kind in Texas, made possible through the support, vision, leadership, and commitment of HSC and TCU.

As the TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine continues to grow, the medical school will continue its evolution and success solely as the TCU School of Medicine with TCU as the degree-granting university, the chancellors said in their statement.

Mayor Mattie Parker acknowledged the success of the collaboration and the excitement it brings to the health care environment in the City of Fort Worth.

"The successful collaboration between HSC and TCU to bring the school of medicine to our community has been critical in raising the profile of health care in our community," Parker said. "The innovative leadership and expertise both universities brought in creating this medical school will continue to have a positive impact in our community for generations to come. Fort Worth is incredibly fortunate to have both a D.O. and M.D. school in our city and I look forward to the continued transformation of our city, health care community, and beyond."

The school will now operate as the TCU School of Medicine. Classes will continue on both the TCU and UNTHSC campuses and will eventually transition to new space.

The academic mission will continue without disruption, officials said.

"On behalf of the TCU Board of Trustees, we continue to be inspired by this transformative medical school, including the clinical and academic talent that we are recruiting and retaining for our community," said Mark Johnson, Chair of the TCU Board of Trustees. "We have the privilege and responsibility of educating medical leaders of the future. This is an extraordinary way for us to live up to our mission of responsible global citizenship, starting right here in Fort Worth."