TCU Students Debut Documentary Highlighting the Issue of Sex Trafficking

At any given time, there are 79,000 young victims of sex trafficking in Texas, according to the office of the Attorney General.

A student documentary premiering Friday, Jan. 24 at TCU takes a closer look at the issue in Fort Worth.

A class of seven students spent the fall semester working with an anti-sex trafficking nonprofit called The Net to tell the stories of survivors. Hours of interviews are now edited into a documentary called, "Worthy of More."

The film looks at the issue through the eyes of women who want it stopped, and men who join them in that fight.

"I want Fort Worth men to be different. I want there to be the reputation that Fort Worth men care for men," said one of the men interviewed in the documentary.

The public is invited to the premiere of Worthy of More at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 in the auditorium of Brown-Lupton University Union, 2901 Stadium Drive. Tickets are free but seating is limited to the first 300 guests.