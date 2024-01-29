TCU student documentary profiles NTX nonprofit helping people who have intellectual differences

Texas Christian University is premiering a student project with a message of inclusion, opportunity, and independence for people with intellectual differences.

When Austin Underwood was born with Down syndrome, his parents said doctors told them not to expect much from him. Now his accomplishments are the focus of the documentary film called Underdawg.

The film takes its name from Underwood's hotdog food truck business, Austin's Underdawgs.

"To show how people with Down syndrome aren't the underdogs," TCU student film director Brie Elecktra said. "I think people will be surprised to see how adaptable anyone can be if you meet them where they are at."

Students in TCU's Department of Film, Television, and Digital Media were given the class assignment to tell a narrative story about a nonprofit. The Underwood's Each and Everyone Foundation was it.

The family started the nonprofit to help adults like Austin with intellectual differences get job skills and meaningful employment.

"To be independent for themselves, like I have," Austin Underwood said. "And look more towards expectations and not limitations," Austin's mom Jan Underwood said. "You need that inclusive element in your community just so other people know that they're not that different."

"I think that I find some of Austin's qualities in myself, and I have such a better understanding for people after doing this," Elecktra said. "Every one of my classmates have worked so hard on this."

Underdawgs premiered at TCU Monday night. From there, it will go to the local film festival circuit, and then be available for the public to watch.

'It makes me feel great," Austin Underwood said. "I'm happy with all my heart!"