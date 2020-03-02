TCU Student Arrested for Sexual Assault of Young Girl

A TCU student faces charges she sexually assaulted a four-year-old girl, according to police and court documents.

Elodie Tiare Boccara, 19, was arrested by Fort Worth police on Feb. 20 and bonded out of the Tarrant County jail the following day, according to jail records.

Boccara’s attorney, Jeff Kearney of Fort Worth, did not return a phone call seeking comment.

According to a criminal complaint, the assault occurred in June.

Police said detectives received a referral from Child Protective Services in July alleging the girl was sexually assaulted.

The alleged victim was examined at Cook Children’s Medical Center and the results were consistent with the allegations, police said.

In September, Boccara met with a detective from the Crimes Against Children Unit and denied having any sexual contact with the child but admitted to “speaking sexually” to the girl and recording her in the shower, police said.

Police said they are not aware of any other victims.

Boccara is from Dallas and graduated from the Ursuline Academy of Dallas in 2018, according to the Catholic all-girl school’s website.

TCU spokeswoman Holly Ellman confirmed Boccara was a student at the private university at the time of her arrest but added she could not say whether she was still a student there.