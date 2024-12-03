TCU sophomore heading to National Vocal Competition for 30th Annual Mariachi Extravaganza

Gabriela Cruz has been practicing for this week her whole life. The TCU sophomore music education major is a semi-finalist in the National Vocal Competition for the 30th Annual Mariachi Extravaganza.

"I will say, I think I'm a bit nervous," Cruz said. "Because I'm singing in front of thousands of mariachi players."

This is Cruz's second year making it to the competition. Last year as a freshman, she made it to the finals.

"Gabby works so hard by herself. She's such a humble young lady," said TCU Mariachi Sangre Royal Co-Director Imelda Martinez. "I don't think she realizes how hard it is to be in the competition. She knows that it's very competitive, but for someone to make it 2 times in a row is almost unheard of!"

Cruz said mariachi music is more than just hitting the right notes...it's feeling those notes and conveying them to the audience.

"As a mariachi vocalist, it's like you're showing people what Mexico is," Cruz said. "I love singing mariachi music."

Cruz said she loves performing and seeing the genre gain popularity.

"I feel like a winner being in the semi-finals, because I mean, it's a very hard competition," Cruz said. "Winning this competition would mean the world to me. Baby Gabby would be so proud of me!"

The 30th Annual Mariachi Extravaganza semi-finals are Thursday, December 5 in San Antonio. The finals are this weekend.

The TCU Mariachi Sangre Royal will accompany Cruz and also compete. With just 2 years in existence, the ensemble will be the newest in the competition.