TCU Settles Federal Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Filed Last Year

A federal lawsuit that alleged history of racial discrimination at Texas Christian University has been settled, according to court documents.

The lawsuit was originally filed in January 2020 by a former Black TCU honors student who said she was “dehumanized, harassed and discriminated against” over a period of two years and was paid less than white students at a campus job.

The suit was broadened to include several other plaintiffs, some of whom were later dropped from the case.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

TCU and the attorney for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit accused TCU of being “bigoted, narrow-minded and hypocritical in its treatment of racial minorities.”

At the time, TCU responded with a statement.

“Like many universities in the country, TCU has a complex history that we are taking an active approach to examining and understanding,” the statement said. “Today, TCU is focused on creating a respectful and inclusive community for all students.”