TCU Receives First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccines

Texas Christian University is receiving its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines.

According to TCU, 100 doses of Moderna's vaccine are headed to its campus in Fort Worth.

Health center staff will be some of the first to receive the vaccine, TCU said.

TCU said the vaccine will be distributed based on protocols from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The vaccine requires two doses, with the second coming 28 days after the first, TCU said.

It is not clear when the university will receive their next shipment of vaccines or how many doses it will hold.