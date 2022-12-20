Daniel Pullin is set to be the next President of Texas Christian University, the university announced Monday.

Pullin's appointment comes after a national search for candidates. TCU students, faculty and staff provided input and feedback during the search.

"I am honored and humbled to be appointed the incoming president [of] Texas Christian University," Pullin said in a press release. "Four years ago, this community welcomed me and my family with the kindness and generosity that only Horned Frogs can offer. I'm grateful for the opportunity to serve TCU in a greater capacity as I've seen firsthand the transformational power of what a TCU education can provide."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

President Pullin, also a professor of entrepreneurship and innovation, was previously the dean of the Price College of Business at the University of Oklahoma and served as the university's vice president. He also worked in the private sector at McKinsey & Company as a global consultant and at the private equity firm, Hicks Muse Tate & Furst. He earned his undergraduate degrees from the University of Oklahoma and his MBA from Harvard Business School.

"Daniel is an inspiring leader and cares deeply about our community, which has been built upon academic excellence and an unmatched student experience," Chancellor Victor J. Boschini, Jr. said. "For the past four years he has been passionate about his role as John V. Roach Dean of the Neeley School of Business and he will use that same energy and expansive vision to make an impact as TCU's president."

Pullin, the current Dean of TCU's Neeley School of Business, will begin his new role on Feb. 1, 2023.