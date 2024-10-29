TCU issues safety alert after two sexual assaults in dorms

There was some shock among Texas Christian University students on Tuesday after finding out about two recent sexual assaults in campus housing.

"I don’t really think to think about that at TCU. It’s a pretty safe space," said Trevi Sampson, a freshman.

Campus police posted a safety bulletin on Tuesday, saying two sexual assaults were reported over the weekend, although one of them happened about three weeks ago.

They said the first incident was reported by a third person: A student was sexually assaulted in a dorm by a "known individual who was a guest of another student."

The second crime happened over the weekend, police said. A student was sexually assaulted by another student, also in a dorm.

“Having people on-campus like that is kind of scary," Emma Sides, a junior.

Sides commutes but plans to talk to her friends who dorm.

“Who are they going to be paying attention to walking in and out of the dorms? Are they going to let people in without their ID? Stuff like that," Sides said.

Grace Stojka plans to talk to her roommates.

“I’m definitely going to talk to them, make sure that whoever we’re bringing into our room is someone that we trust," she said.

The students said they still feel generally safe on campus but are going to be a little more alert.

"There’s definitely still bad stuff that happens and so you have to be careful anywhere you go," Stojka said.

Kendall Reed is the founder of a nonprofit called Phoenix that primarily works with TCU students, helping survivors of sexual assault and abuse connect with resources.

“First and foremost I’m sad that it had to come out that someone—multiple people had an experience of sexual assault. It’s the worst type of trauma anyone could experience, and so my heart goes out to them," she said.

She's not surprised that the assaults happened in campus housing.

"A lot of perpetrators want to gain trust with someone before a crime is committed, so it makes sense that they were in a place that a student is comfortable," Reed said.

She said talking about sexual assault and raising awareness applies to both men and women on campus.

“Start with, if you hear your friend make a joke that’s inappropriate, call them out," Reed said.

She and campus police encourage students to look out for each other.

“If you have a gut feeling that something is off, say something, ask someone if they’re OK, if they need help," Reed said.

Reed also suggests students have a conversation right now.

"Say, ‘Hey, if you’ve had this experience or if this ever happens to you, I’m here for you and I believe you and I’m going to walk with you through this," she said.

Reed said her nonprofit is there for survivors who need help connecting to police or counseling, or to just talk to someone who understands.

Read the full bulletin from TCU Police, which includes resources and reminders: