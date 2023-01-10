TCU

TCU Fans Disappointed Over Loss But Still Call the Horned Frogs Winners for Their Incredible Season

By Vince Sims

NBCUniversal, Inc.

TCU are not leaving California with the win they had hoped for. Still, they are upbeat and optimistic saying regardless of the score, the horned frogs and fans still have a lot to be proud of.

“It’s just exciting to be here really,” TCU Alumni Taylor Rumbo said. “No one ever thought we were going to be here this year. This whole season has been a miracle in itself.”

“I mean it’s not what we wanted but at least we made it to the dance so I’m excited that we are here but we got to work some things out,” said TCU Alumni Yoshee So.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this team,” TCU fan Greg Green said. “I think they went above and beyond.

TCU fans hope the excitement and energy of this historic season will carry over to the next season and carry them to another championship game and hopefully a win. 

This article tagged under:

TCUFort WorthCollege Football Playoff
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us