TCU Faculty Senate to Discuss Resolution to Remove Rep. Roger Williams From Board of Trustees

Members of the Faculty Senate at Texas Christian University will soon vote on a resolution that calls for the removal of U.S. Representative Roger Williams (R-Austin) from the school's Board of Trustees.

The group says Williams' "recent actions surrounding the 2020 elections model neither ethical leadership nor responsible citizenship, undermining TCU's mission."

The resolution states that Williams' "conduct which causes notorious or public scandal or would tend to bring public disrespect, contempt or ridicule to the University. This conduct includes promoting the false claim that the 2020 US Presidential election was fraudulent, voting in Congress to object to the certification of votes legally cast and certified in Arizona and Pennsylvania, and signing an amicus brief in support of Texas v. Pennsylvania in an attempt to overturn the results of the election."

The Faculty Senate will first vote on the resolution before sending it on to the Board of Trustees.

The Faculty Senate does not have the authority to remove a board member, that can only be done by a vote of the Board of Trustees.

Williams told the Star-Telegram he has no plans to step down. He said he was surprised to see members of the TCU community call for his removal from the TCU board, on which he has served since 2002.