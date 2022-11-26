TCU Horned Frogs

TCU Celebrates Perfect Regular Season, Prepares for Big 12 Championship

TCU capped a 12-0 regular season with a convincing 62-14 win over Iowa State on Saturday.

By David Goins

It was never in doubt in Fort Worth on Saturday, as TCU stormed out to a huge lead and won 62-14 over Iowa State.

The win secures the Horned Frogs a spot in the Big 12 Championship game on December 3 and a step away from the college football playoff for the first time ever.

Now fans, some who have watched the TCU program for decades, will take the next few weeks to see just how far these Frogs will go.

“It's a huge deal for us,” fan Erika Gonzales said. “We’re a tight-knit community and they’re very deserving.  It’s time.”

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Lisa Still has watched the Frogs her entire life. Saturday’s blowout win on senior day at Amon G. Carter Stadium was a relaxing prelude to what’s expected to be an intense next step, as the national stage gets larger.

“Wouldn’t it be crazy if TCU is the one, out of all the Texas teams in the Big 12, that finally makes it to the top 4,” Still said.

TCU will face either Kansas State or Texas in the Big 12 championship in Arlington and another win means a first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff is a near certainty.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Garland 4 hours ago

Garland Observes Small Business Saturday Amid Downtown Revitalization

small business saturday 12 hours ago

North Texas Business Owners Need You to Shop on Small Business Saturday

“Can you imagine them leaving TCU, graduating in 2023 with that championship under their belt?  I really do pray that we take it all the way,” Gonzales said.

This article tagged under:

TCU Horned FrogsTCUCollege Football Playoffbig 12 championship
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us