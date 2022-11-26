TCU Celebrates Perfect Regular Season, Prepares for Big 12 Championship

It was never in doubt in Fort Worth on Saturday, as TCU stormed out to a huge lead and won 62-14 over Iowa State.

The win secures the Horned Frogs a spot in the Big 12 Championship game on December 3 and a step away from the college football playoff for the first time ever.

Now fans, some who have watched the TCU program for decades, will take the next few weeks to see just how far these Frogs will go.

“It's a huge deal for us,” fan Erika Gonzales said. “We’re a tight-knit community and they’re very deserving. It’s time.”

Lisa Still has watched the Frogs her entire life. Saturday’s blowout win on senior day at Amon G. Carter Stadium was a relaxing prelude to what’s expected to be an intense next step, as the national stage gets larger.

“Wouldn’t it be crazy if TCU is the one, out of all the Texas teams in the Big 12, that finally makes it to the top 4,” Still said.

TCU will face either Kansas State or Texas in the Big 12 championship in Arlington and another win means a first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff is a near certainty.

“Can you imagine them leaving TCU, graduating in 2023 with that championship under their belt? I really do pray that we take it all the way,” Gonzales said.