TCU Alum Earns Spot in Track and Field Olympic Trials

Ronnie Baker, 27, currently holds the fifth fastest time in the men’s 100-meters.

Ask the former Texas Christian University standout and 12-time All-American about that and it’s almost as if it didn’t happen.

"It doesn’t matter if you broke the world record two weeks ago,” Baker said. “You still have to be the top three [to go to the Olympics]. Just be in the top three on finals day and that’s how you get to Tokyo."

Like all Olympic athletes, the pandemic altered the way they trained, especially when it came to get on the track and in the weight room. Baker said 2020 made him physically and mentally stronger.

“We just learned how to conquer obstacles. I don’t think that’s just big in track and field, but also in life in general. Life is going to happen. There are going to be circumstances and it’s about how you react to those things,” Baker said.

He said he is reacting well. In 2020, he clocked the fifth fastest world time in the 100-meters and ready to show off that speed in Eugene, Oregon at this year’s Olympic Trials after waiting five years for the opportunity.

“The biggest thing for me is just remaining calm and a lot of that is just my spirituality and understanding that. I believe that God already has the results and I am just going to go out and do what I can do,” Baker said. “I know I am one of the top contenders, but I can’t get caught up in that. I’m supposed to do what I need to do and be in the top three. I’m going to go out and do my best and let the child fall where they may. Just go out and do my best and have fun while I do it.”

U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials will be broadcast on NBC’s family of networks starting Friday, June 18 through June 27.