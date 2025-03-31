Trinity Christian Academy engineering students use lessons for good

Senior engineering students adapted interactive toys and bouncers for 12-year-old boy born with Peroxisomal Biogenesis Disorder.

The senior engineering students at Trinity Christian Academy in Addison don't just sit at desks looking at math and physics problems. Their class projects are more meaningful than getting a grade.

"Iinda giving you a motivation to, like, make this work," Trinity Christian Academy senior Caleb Olson said. "Make this something they can actually use, versus just doing it for a grade."

Caleb and his team were working on a springy seat that attaches to the ceiling, figuring out modifications they needed to make it work. It's one of 3-class projects, including a baby bouncer and interactive toy that was being adapted especially for a 12-year-old Rockwall boy.

"A lot of times in school, you're just trying to get to the right answer," Trinity Christian Academy math and engineering teacher Teresa Rosario said. "This one, the right answer is what makes Gideon's life better."

Gideon Jolicoeur was born with Peroxisomal Biogenesis Disorder. He has profound hearing and sight loss, and cannot walk or sit up on his own. Although he is 12 years old, Gideon's size is more like a 6-year-old's.

"We noticed early on he wasn't meeting milestones," Gideon's mother, Samantha Jolicoeur, said. "So we knew something was wrong, but the doctors didn't know what until he was about 7 months old."

Gideon was 4 years old when the senior engineering students at TCA first adapted toys for him. The students and family were put in touch with one another through the Christian nonprofit Joni & Friends, which helps people with disabilities.

"The thing that he loves absolutely the most is to be held, and to be loved, and to be interacted with," Jolicoeur said as Gideon's younger brother Josiah kissed his cheek and younger sister Nya sang to him through a karaoke microphone. Jolicouer said Gideon's dad, Kevin, his his favorite; the one who makes him laugh the most.

The adapted equipment and toys the students are working on will help give Gideon some independence while he's with his family at home or out at his siblings' activities.

"It makes me feel joyful to know that someday these kids could potentially be providing devices, or toys, or anything that allows children and adults with disabilities to interact with their world and the people around them," Jolicoeur said.

"Gideon and his family area are really awesome," TCA senior MC Petersen said. "Knowing that we get to help them, and love on them, and give them this opportunity is really amazing!"

"I hope that they're learning empathy, and what its like to not have everything," Rosario said.