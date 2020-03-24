Taylor Swift

Swift Uses Leaked Kanye West Vid to Raise Money for Coronavirus Efforts

Swift said in an Instagram story that she wants fans to focus on "what really matters" and donate to charities during "this crisis."

Taylor Swift took the attention focused on a full version of her 2016 phone call with Kanye West and used it to promote charities working to help people during the coronavirus pandemic, according to NBC News.

The phone call is at the center of the controversy surrounding West’s lyrics about Swift in his song “Famous.” Swift claimed she was unaware that West would refer to her as “that b----” in his song. But West's wife, Kim Kardashian, shared a short and edited video in 2016 of West apparently speaking to Swift and getting her approval for the song.

A 25-minute video of the call between Swift and West was leaked Friday night, and it appeared to back up Swift’s story.

West at one point tells her, "OK, now what if later in the song I was also to have said, uh...'I made her famous'?" The profane word was never mentioned.

Read more at NBC News.com.

