Tax Breaks Invite Autonomous Vehicles

Dallas City Council Members Wednesday unanimously approved incentives intended to lure a fleet of Ford autonomous vehicles.

A vacant warehouse and the parking lot around it on Burbank Street near Dallas Love Field would be the storage, service and management base if Ford accepts the city’s offer.

“This is the wave of the future and Dallas can either be on the forefront of it or we can give up that opportunity to another city like Houston or Oklahoma City,” Dallas Mayor Pro-Tem Chad West said.

Ford already has driverless vehicles rolling in Austin.

The company has deals with Walmart to develop new delivery technology and with Lyft for shared rides.

The Dallas offer is $3 million in tax breaks and a $250,000 economic development grant in return for 250 jobs and $160 million in Ford investment at the site. The company is also asked to develop technology training programs and partner with the Dallas and Richardson school districts and Dallas College.

Hope Stevens drives by the Burbank location frequently on her way to work. She said autonomous technology could hurt workers, but new technology and training could provide different jobs in the future.

“The only concern I would have is the change of jobs. Right now, Lyft and Uber are jobs essential for some people,” she said. “It’s about making sure that the balance happens. Take those same folks and give them the opportunity.”

Aracely Fragosa, who grew up in the Burbank Street neighborhood, said she is concerned about driverless vehicles.

“Just living really close to that worries me because just not knowing how it's going to affect the traffic here in the community and having kids that play outside, and things like that,” She said. “They’re not as reliable yet, just because of how new they are.”

Driverless vehicles have been tested in North Texas.

They provided transportation in the Arlington entertainment district in 2017. They shuttled people to cars at a remote DFW Airport parking lot. Autonomous trucks are in development in North Texas.

This fleet of Ford vehicles would be larger than past autonomous demonstrations in the area.

“There is a little bit of the unknown factor with autonomous vehicles, but on the flip side, we'll be on the cutting edge of technology,” Councilman West said.

Driver Hope Stevens said she wants more education before riding a driverless vehicle.

“We are ever-evolving. Technology is going to perpetually evolve. What was happening yesterday is evolved already today. And so, we just have to be ready to keep up with evolution and have the openness to do it,” she said.

A Ford spokesperson declined to comment on the Dallas bid, but issued a statement:

Ford is building its self-driving business for ride-hailing and goods delivery in Austin, Texas, Miami and Washington, D.C., and focused on building a profitable self-driving business. Scaling this technology is key, driving us to explore a variety of cities in the U.S. to expand our self-driving services. We will share more information about our self-driving business in the future.