Tarrant County Warns Residents About Possible Passport Scam

Tarrant County is warning residents about a possible passport scam after receiving several complaints from customers.

According to county officials, Tarrant County has no association with any company that claims to expedite the issuance of passports or to assist with passport applications.

The Tarrant County Clerk's Office received complaints from customers claiming they paid a company to schedule appointments with the clerk's office, which did not occur.

"If you feel, you have been a victim of fraud, you may file a police report," Tarrant County Clerk Mary Louise Nicholson said.

Passport appointments are mainly for new passports, county officials said. Most renewals are handled by mail.

To schedule an appointment, go directly to the County Clerk's passport appointment website.

