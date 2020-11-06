Fort Worth

Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade Adopts New Format due to Construction, COVID-19 Restrictions

The modified event is being dubbed a "Memorial Motorcade" by its organizer, the Tarrant County Veterans Council

Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade

The annual Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade is adopting a new format and route for the event on Nov. 11.

The parade will not march along Fort Worth's Main Street or Houston Street due to downtown street construction.

The modified event is being dubbed a "Memorial Motorcade" by its organizer, the Tarrant County Veterans Council, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This year's parade will only involve a procession of wheeled vehicles instead of the usual Junior ROTC detachments, bands, and other marching units.

The 101st Veterans Day salute will assemble at the Panther Island Pavilion parking lot, located at 395 Purcey Street, by 10 a.m.

After a brief opening ceremony and a Marine Corps flyover, the motorcade will roll down North Forest Park Boulevard at approximately 11 a.m.

The parade will travel along the Clear Fork section of the Trinity Trails system to Rotary Plaza before returning to Panther Island.

The suggested public viewing is along the Clear Fork of the Trinity River on the west side of downtown.

The event, which was recently designated an official regional site by the Veterans Administration, will also honor the Disabled American Veterans organization.

The Disabled American Veterans past National Commander Dennis Nixon will serve as grand marshal during the event.

