Tarrant County

Tarrant County to Spray Sunday After More Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile

Mosquito Spraying 02
NBC 5 News

Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) will conduct ground spraying in areas of southeast and southwest Tarrant County after positive West Nile virus mosquito samples.

The spraying will occur Sunday and Monday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting.

Tarrant County recorded its first West Nile virus death and case on July 21, and TCPH issued a public health warning about record-high levels of West Nile virus activity Thursday.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jul 28

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Ken Paxton Talks About His Guidance on Schools

The county also sprayed for mosquitoes due to West Nile on Thursday and Friday.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

  • Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.
  • DEET: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.
  • Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites.

This article tagged under:

Tarrant CountyWest Nile virusTarrant County Public Health Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us