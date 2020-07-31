Tarrant County to Spray Sunday After More Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile

Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) will conduct ground spraying in areas of southeast and southwest Tarrant County after positive West Nile virus mosquito samples.

The spraying will occur Sunday and Monday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting.

Tarrant County recorded its first West Nile virus death and case on July 21, and TCPH issued a public health warning about record-high levels of West Nile virus activity Thursday.

The county also sprayed for mosquitoes due to West Nile on Thursday and Friday.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites.