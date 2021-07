Tarrant County is hosting a virtual town hall on Thursday to discuss the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The event will take place via Facebook Live from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Tarrant County Commissioner Devan Allen and Public Health Director Vinny Taneja will release updates during the town hall.

According to Tarrant County officials, attendees do not need a Facebook profile to view the live stream.