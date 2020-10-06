Tarrant County

Tarrant County to Discuss Drop-Off Ballots, Early Voting

Vote-by-mail processors work to check mail-in ballots.
Tarrant County commissioners will meet Tuesday and on the agenda is a discussion about upcoming early voting and recent changes from Gov. Greg Abbott concerning mail-in ballots.

Early voting is set for Oct. 13 and will run through Oct. 30.

Commissioners will discuss and take any action to prepare the county.

The number of locations where Texas voters can drop off their mail-in ballots has been vastly reduced. Abbott said it is to ensure poll security.

Since Oct. 2, mail ballots delivered in person by eligible voters can be delivered to locations designated by each county's early voting clerk. There will be no more than one drop-off location per county.

Poll watchers may observe in-person ballot deliveries at each location.

Tarrant County and neighboring Dallas County currently only have one drop-off location.

While voters can still mail their mail-in ballots, some would rather drop them off in person because of concerns about postal service delivery times.

