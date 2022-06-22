Tarrant County to Begin COVID Vaccinations for Infants, Toddlers

Tarrant County announced that they will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children 6 months to 5 years old beginning on Wednesday, June 22 at all Tarrant County Public Health Clinics.

Starting Wednesday, both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available, the county announced Tuesday.

The dosage of Pfizer for infants is one-tenth of the dosage for adults. Infants 6 months through 5 years receiving the Pfizer vaccine will need to get two doses, three weeks apart and a third dose at least two months later.

The Moderna vaccine for infants 6 months through 5 years will consist of two doses, four to eight weeks apart. The dosage is a quarter of what adults receive. A third dose of the Moderna shot has been approved for immunocompromised infants at least one month after the second dose.

The following is a list of the Tarrant County Public Health Clinics where the vaccine is available:

Northwest Public Health Center

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

3800 Adam Grubb Road, Lake Worth

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

3212 Miller Avenue, Fort Worth

Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

536 W Randol Mill Road, Arlington

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

1101 S. Main Street, Fort Worth

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

6551 Granbury Road, Fort Worth

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

6601 Watauga Road, Watauga

COVID-19 causes a respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to the TCPH coronavirus page or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective. Before it was authorized for children across age groups, scientists and medical experts reviewed safety and effectiveness data from clinical trials involving thousands of children.