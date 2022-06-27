Tarrant County

Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Search Warrants Result in Drug and Gun Bust

Getty Images

Search warrants from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office resulted in a drug and gun bust, the department announced Tuesday.

15,000 fentanyl pills and 11 weapons were seized in total. 11 suspects were arrested. Two are charged with the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. 

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Combined Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Drug Enforcement Administration partnered with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Flower Mound Police, Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office and the Dallas Police Department to conduct the search.

The names of the suspects have not been released at this time.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Tarrant CountyTarrant County Sheriff's Office
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us