Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Search Warrants Result in Drug and Gun Bust

Search warrants from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office resulted in a drug and gun bust, the department announced Tuesday.

15,000 fentanyl pills and 11 weapons were seized in total. 11 suspects were arrested. Two are charged with the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Combined Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Drug Enforcement Administration partnered with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Flower Mound Police, Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office and the Dallas Police Department to conduct the search.

The names of the suspects have not been released at this time.