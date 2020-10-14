Mansfield

Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Investigating Home Invasion Robbery

Officials said the intruders took firearms, a watch, and two wallets

By Hannah Jones

tarrant-county-sheriff-722

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion robbery on Tuesday that left one person injured.

According to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, two men entered a residence in the 5300 block of Hidden Valley Court at approximately 11:17 p.m.

The intruders zip-tied the family and held them at gun point while demanding money, officials said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 16 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth 39 mins ago

Burned Bodies of Two Men Found in Fort Worth on Saturday

According to officials, the father and son were able to get free, and the son began to fight with one of the intruders.

The second intruder shot the son in the abdomen and right arm, and the father was able to shoot at both intruders while they fled, officials said.

Officials said the intruders took firearms, a watch, and two wallets. They were wearing light colored hoodies, dark colored pants, masks, and gloves at the time of the incident.

The son was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding this crime should call the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office at 817-884-1213 or Detective Jarvis at 817-884-3739.  

This article tagged under:

MansfieldTarrant CountyTarrant County Sheriff's Office
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us