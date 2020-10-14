Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Investigating Home Invasion Robbery

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion robbery on Tuesday that left one person injured.

According to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, two men entered a residence in the 5300 block of Hidden Valley Court at approximately 11:17 p.m.

The intruders zip-tied the family and held them at gun point while demanding money, officials said.

According to officials, the father and son were able to get free, and the son began to fight with one of the intruders.

The second intruder shot the son in the abdomen and right arm, and the father was able to shoot at both intruders while they fled, officials said.

Officials said the intruders took firearms, a watch, and two wallets. They were wearing light colored hoodies, dark colored pants, masks, and gloves at the time of the incident.

The son was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding this crime should call the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office at 817-884-1213 or Detective Jarvis at 817-884-3739.