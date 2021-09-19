Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Deputy Howard Gudgell Dies of COVID-19

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office has announced that Deputy William H. "Howard" Gudgell died of COVID-19 on Friday.

According to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, Gudgell began working in Tarrant County Sheriff's Office for the Judicial Division in 2005. He remained in the Judicial Division until he retired in 2015.

He returned to the Sheriff's Office in 2018, working first in the Judicial Division then moving to Extradition in the Warrants Division.

Prior to joining the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, Gudgell worked as a fire marshal in south Texas, serving more than 40 years in law enforcement, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said.