Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Deputy Dies After Battle With Cancer

A Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Deputy has died after a three-year battle with cancer.

According to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Garcia died at her home on Sunday.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

During her battle with cancer, she went through more than 50 rounds of chemotherapy, the department said.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said Garcia would often post photos during her treatment, prompting an outpouring of support from the Tarrant County community.

The sheriff's office said Garcia was a warrior and thanked her for her service.