Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Arrests 115 People in Human Trafficking Operation

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office has concluded a multi-agency human trafficking operation that resulted in 115 felony arrests.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said in a press conference on Monday that the operation, called "Buyer Beware," focused on reducing the demand which drives sex trafficking.

According to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, the operation also sought to bring awareness to human trafficking and highlight the new law which makes solicitation of prostitution a felony.

The partnering agencies in the operation included the Fort Worth Police Department, Arlington Police Department, The Texas Department of Public Safety, The Texas Office of the Attorney General, The Tarrant County Constables Offices of Precincts 3 and 6, The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, and Homeland Security Investigation.