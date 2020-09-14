Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputy Faces Murder Charge in Girlfriend's Death

A Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputy is accused of murdering his girlfriend and tampering with evidence, Denton police say.

According to the Denton Police Department, officers were called to a home on the 2400 block of Robinwood Lane at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 on the report of a shooting.

The caller, later identified as 36-year-old Tarrant County Sheriff's Department Deputy Jay Allen Rotter, called 911 to report his girlfriend shot herself.

Officers arrived a short time later and reported finding the body of a deceased woman inside the home the couple shared. The woman was identified Monday by police as 46-year-old Leslie Lynn Hartman.

As the investigation continued over the next few weeks, Denton police said Monday "detectives executed search warrants and analyzed physical evidence" that led to them developing Rotter as a suspect in the woman's death and seek a warrant for his arrest.

On Monday, Rotter was taken into custody on a warrant for murder and tampering with evidence. He is currently being held in the Denton City Jail on a bond of $1,150,000.

It is not clear if Rotter has obtained an attorney.

NBC 5 has reached out to the sheriff's department for a statement but has not yet received a reply.