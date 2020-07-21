Tarrant County

Tarrant County Schools to Be Online-Only Until Sept. 28

Order expected from county health department at noon Tuesday

By Scott Gordon

Tarrant County’s health department will order schools in the county to conduct online-only classes until at least Sept. 28, according to an email obtained by NBC 5.

The announcement is set for noon Tuesday, according to an email from Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner.

Fort Worth ISD will conduct the first six weeks of classes online, Scribner said.

The order also affects other schools in Tarrant County.

In the email, Scribner said he has been in close touch with officials at the health department.

“After close consultation, these physicians and health professionals will issue a statement at noon today stating ‘in-person instruction will not begin before Sept. 28,” Scribner wrote.

Asked to confirm the announcement, health department spokesman Richard Hill said he could not and had not read Scribner's email.

“He knows more than I do,” Hill said. “I have not seen that.”

The two largest districts, Fort Worth and Arlington, had announced plans to start classes Aug. 17.

Fort Worth had planned to reopen classrooms but also offer online classes for those who wanted them.

In his email, Scribner said the district would hold town hall meetings at 5 p.m. next Monday and Tuesday to further explain the plan.

At a meeting of the Arlington ISD school board Monday evening, administrators said details of their reopening plans were a work in progress.

