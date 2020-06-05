Tarrant County Residents Urged to Take Precautions Amid Arrival of Summer Weather

Tarrant County Public Health is reminding residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

With temperatures in the 90's and a potential heat index of 100 degrees predicted by next week, Tarrant County Public Health said special attention should be paid to children, the elderly, and pets.

An Ozone Action Day was in effect Thursday for the Dallas-Fort Worth area as elevated ozone levels can mean poor air quality for sensitive groups, Tarrant County Public Health said.

"As the temperatures climb, it's important to remember to check on elderly relatives, friends or neighbors for any signs of heat related illness," Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said. "People 65 and older, infants and children up to age 4, and those with chronic medical conditions are more prone to heat stress," he said.

According to Tarrant County Public Health, symptoms of heat stroke and exhaustion include a temperature over 103 degrees, dizziness, nausea, confusion, and headache.

Individuals showing these signs should be moved to a shaded area, placed in a cool shower if they are alert, and their body temperature should be monitored. These individuals should not be given fluids to drink, and 911 should be called.

To avoid heat-related problems, Tarrant County Public Health recommends following these strategies:

Stay in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing

Drink plenty of water, avoid alcohol and sugary drinks, and don't wait until you are thirsty

Take cool showers

Never leave a child, elderly person, or pet unattended in a car

Keep pets cool

Avoid unnecessary work or activities outside during the hottest part of the day

Avoid unnecessary sun exposure and wear a wide-brim hat if you need to be in the sun

Avoid using the oven to cook

According to Tarrant County Public Health, residents should be alert for heat advisories and emergencies.

The National Weather Service declares a "heat emergency" when the heat index reaches 108 degrees on two or more consecutive days. A heat index of 108 is a potential health threat for all people, particularly those in high risk groups.