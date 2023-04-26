Tarrant County Reports First West Nile Virus Sample This Year

Tarrant County health leaders on Wednesday confirmed the year's first mosquito sample that tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Tarrant County Public Health said no human cases have been reported so far this year.

The positive mosquito sample was collected in Euless and falls in line with the typical West Nile Virus season, which runs from April through mid-November.

The county has so far tested 369 mosquito samples this year.

Last year, Tarrant County reported its first West Nile Virus positive mosquito sample on May 11.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites