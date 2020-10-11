Tarrant County Reports 794 Cases of the Coronavirus Sunday, 693rd Death

Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday reported 794 additional cases of COVID-19 as well as the death of a Fort Worth resident.

Data from the county health department indicates that of the 794 additional cases reported Sunday, 683 cases are confirmed while the other 111 are probable.

The county reported one additional death Sunday, a Fort Worth woman in her 70s who had underlying conditions. The case brings the total deaths related to the coronavirus in Tarrant County to 693.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 50,933 confirmed cases of the virus and 4,431 probable cases for a total of 55,364 cases.

The county is also reporting another 242 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 46,691. There are currently an estimated 7,429 active cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 71% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.

The health department reported that 375 COVID-19 patients are occupying hospital beds in the county — about 7% of capacity — as of Saturday. A month ago, on Sept. 10, COVID-19 patients occupied about 4% of Tarrant County hospital beds.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.