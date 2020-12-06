Tarrant County Reports 1,535 Additional Cases of COVID-19, 2 Deaths Sunday

Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday reported 1,535 additional cases of COVID-19 with two more deaths.

Data from the county health department indicates that of the additional cases reported Sunday, 1,440 cases are confirmed while the other 95 are probable.

The deaths reported Sunday include two Fort Worth residents and bring the total deaths related to the coronavirus in Tarrant County to 874.

The health department did not provide any additional details about the two people Sunday afternoon.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 97,322 confirmed cases of the virus and 12,693 probable cases for a total of 110,015 cases.

The county is also reporting another 2,040 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 78,062

Of the county's cases, 71% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 36%.

The health department reports 842 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county -- about 16% of capacity. A month ago, on Nov. 5, COVID-19 patients occupied about 10% of Tarrant County hospital beds.