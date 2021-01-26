Tarrant County Public Health Responds to Confusion Over COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Status Tool

Tarrant County residents were left confused after an email regarding a new online COVID-19 registration tool was missing key information.

Tarrant County Public Health addressed the issue on Facebook, saying that the tool would allow people to check their status on the COVID-19 registration list.

However, the email about the new tool did not include each resident's unique identifier, Tarrant County Public Health said.

NBC 5 viewers said they received emails on Friday night that included bracketed numbers in place of their names, eligibility status, date registered, ID numbers, phone numbers, and available appointment options, leaving them unsure about how to proceed.

According to Tarrant County Public Health, the department is working to distribute a new message as soon as the distribution system is working correctly.