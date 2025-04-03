Tarrant County Public Health eliminates 63 jobs amid federal cuts

Cuts and restructuring at the federal level are having an immediate impact on health services in North Texas.

At Wednesday’s Tarrant County Commissioners Court, officials said programs and jobs have been cut because of the elimination of federal funding.

Several dozen employees with the Tarrant County Public Health Department are now impacted. County leaders said they’re taking a hard look at how to respond and want to get those employees into other essential roles while supporting people in need of critical health services.

Tarrant County officials came up with a federal funding suspension plan in response to national cuts. As of Wednesday, four of Tarrant County’s grant programs will be impacted.

The programs on the chopping block are Tarrant County’s Refugee Clinic, COVID-19 Disparities, Immunization and Cooperative Agreements, and Epidemiology Laboratory Capacity.

“With the flurry activity at the federal level, we’ve had a very engaged staff to respond to any federal funds suspension that has been out there,” said county administrator, Chandler Merritt.

Merritt said the current balance in federal health funds that has been paused is about $15.3 million.

It could take time to see the full impact of the cuts on local communities, but it’s been reported that 63 department roles will be eliminated.

Already, though, commissioners are taking steps to fill the gaps created by the cuts. We’re told they’ve reached out to organizations that can step in and provide services.

They’ve also been in discussion with industry partners that have job vacancies they’re looking to fill – a potential silver lining for those who have been let go.

“They have committed to me their willingness to provide opportunities to employees who have the skill set that they need to fill those vacancies with. Because it’s important,” said Commissioner Roderick Miles Jr. “These people have dedicated their lives and their time working for the county and other departments that have been impacted.”

Hiring freezes have also been implemented and the county reports there are inadequate funds to sustain the programs without the federal grants.

If funding is restored, employees will be informed that it’s possible for their jobs to be reinstated.