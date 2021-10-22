Tarrant County Prosecutor Named as 48th District Court Judge

Chris Taylor, an assistant criminal district attorney in Tarrant County, has been appointed to serve as the judge for the 48th District Court by Gov. Greg Abbott.

The 39-year-old will replace retiring Judge David Evans, who has served as this court's judge since Dec. 23, 2003.

"I am honored and humbled to take over the leadership of such a historic court,"

Taylor said. "I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Tarrant County and

promise to always follow the law."

Taylor, who has been with the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office for nearly four years, will be the thirteenth judge of the court since it was established in 1891.

The 48th District Court is the second oldest court in Tarrant County.

"Chris Taylor is a great attorney and he will be missed in this office," Tarrant County

Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson said. "He will be exactly what you want in a judge: smart, calm, courteous and committed to following the law."

Taylor will serve a term that will expire on Dec. 31, 2022.

He received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of North Texas and his law degree from the Texas Tech University School of Law.

Taylor is a member of the Texas County and District Retirement System Board of Trustees, Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Advisory Board, and the Texas District and County Attorneys Association.

He also volunteers as a board member of the Women's Center of Tarrant

County and the Alliance for Children.