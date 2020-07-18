Tarrant County Pilot Program to Offer Free COVID-19 Testing

A pilot program will bring free COVID-19 saliva testing to Tarrant County beginning Tuesday.

Tarrant County partnered with the city of Fort Worth to launch the pilot program, which will begin testing 300 people a day initially Tuesday at J.P. Elder Middle School on the city's North Side.

Tarrant County residents can register starting Sunday, by clicking here or by calling 817-248-6299.

“Readily available testing with timely results plays a critical role in our continued efforts to prioritize public health and keep Fort Worth’s economy open,” said Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price in a press release. “This saliva testing pilot program is a great opportunity to provide accessible testing alternatives to our residents to help slow the spread of COVID-19, while also increasing testing capacity in an area with increased positive cases.”

The testing site's location in north Fort Worth is focused on addressing the need for more COVID-19 testing in the county's Hispanic communities and in the 76106 ZIP code, the city said.

The goals of the pilot program are to make test results available quickly, to meet equity needs and to increase testing capacity across our community to meet needs and demand, according to the city of Fort Worth.

More tests may be offered after the initial phase of the program is assessed.