Tarrant County Partners with Fort Worth Zoo on COVID-19 Vaccine Pop-Up Clinics

The Fort Worth Zoo has partnered with Tarrant County Public Health as a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic until Aug. 4.

The clinic, which offers all three vaccinations, opened Wednesday, July 7, and is scheduled to open again on the following dates: July 14, July 28, and Aug. 4. Avery Elander, Assistant Director of Communications for the Fort Worth Zoo, said they chose to hold the vaccine clinics on Wednesdays.

“Wednesdays are one of our more popular days to visit the zoo because it is half-priced admission,” Elander said. “So, we typically see more people going through our gates.”

The partnership is in an effort to get more people vaccinated. As of Wednesday, 30% of Tarrant County residents are fully vaccinated while 33% have received at least one dose. At a briefing before county commissioners on Tuesday, Tarrant County Public Health director Vinny Taneja reported an uptick in COVID-19 trends including infection rates and hospitalizations.

Tarrant County has the lead in hospitalized COVID-19 patients compared to the rest of Trauma Service Area E, Taneja said Tuesday. Of the 174 patients, he said most of them are not vaccinated.

“We’re taking a turn up, so things are starting to perk up again in COVID world,” Taneja said Tuesday. “The evidence is here, that things are perking up. Positivity rate has jumped above 6%, which is not good news.”

Jasbal Singh of Fort Worth got his COVID-19 vaccine shot on Wednesday at the zoo’s pop-up clinic. Singh admits, his decision to get the shot is long overdue.

“This was a day that I had to take off and get vaccinated because otherwise again, my excuse would have been ‘I don’t have time. I have to go to work,’” Singh said. “So, finally today, I decided to do it.”

Brian Murnahan, a spokesperson for Tarrant County Public Health, said the pop-up vaccine clinics at the Fort Worth Zoo are also an opportunity to vaccinate more eligible children before the school year starts.

“Well, it’s certainly easier, isn’t it? That’s the whole point. Children 12 and older are able to get the vaccine. If they’re here at the zoo and they’re ready to do it, hop on in and get your vaccine,” Murnahan said. “The biggest thing we have found is if you can make it easy, there are still people out there that want the vaccine. They just haven’t gotten around to it.”

Tarrant County Public Health also plans to host a pop-up clinic on Sundance Square on Friday. For more information, click here.