covid-19 vaccine

Tarrant County Opens Two New COVID-19 Vaccination Sites

Both sites will open to the public on Wednesday

By Logan McElroy

Two new vaccination sites open in Tarrant County this week in White Settlement and downtown Fort Worth.

Starting Wednesday, a drive-thru site will open at the Splash Dayz Water Park located at 405 N. Las Vegas Trail.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 31 mins ago

Record Homeless Population Reported

uptown 1 hour ago

Crews Respond to Fire at Uptown Apartment Building

A vaccination site will also open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in the Jury Selection Room.

Residents can create an appointment in Tarrant County by clicking here, walk-up appointments are available but individuals are required to register.

This article tagged under:

covid-19 vaccineFort WorthTarrant County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us