Tarrant County Opens Two New COVID-19 Vaccination Sites

Two new vaccination sites open in Tarrant County this week in White Settlement and downtown Fort Worth.
Starting Wednesday, a drive-thru site will open at the Splash Dayz Water Park located at 405 N. Las Vegas Trail.
It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
A vaccination site will also open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in the Jury Selection Room.
Residents can create an appointment in Tarrant County by clicking here, walk-up appointments are available but individuals are required to register.