Tarrant County Officials Say Temptations Cabaret is a Nuisance, Set Hearing to Revoke SOB Permit

Tarrant County officials are moving to revoke a strip club's sexually oriented business permit and permanently shut down the club after another violent weekend left one dead and three injured.

According to the county sheriff's office, a customer at Temptations was asked to leave the fully nude BYOB club after a fight at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, and while outside of the club opened fire in the parking lot injuring three people. A security guard fired back, killing the armed customer.

Neighbors have pushed for the business to close, calling it a nuisance and saying it's operating too close to homes. Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez, who represents the area, agrees with them.

"This is a dangerous business that creates an unacceptable risk to our community and our law enforcement officers. Quite frankly, this business should have been shut down a decade ago," said Ramirez.

The commissioners court on Thursday notified the club's owner, Eric Langan of Bellaire, Texas, that they have scheduled a hearing for 9 a.m. June 21 with the Tarrant County Sexually Oriented Business Board to determine if there's probable cause to revoke the business's SOB permit. After the hearing, the SOB board will determine if the permit should be revoked. If the permit is revoked, the owner has 20 days to file an appeal.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office released a statement Thursday saying from 2020 through 2022 there were more than 240 calls for service at the club, including 134 in 2022 alone, and that action to bring crime at the club to an end is long past due. The sheriff's office said calls ranged from murder to possession of a controlled substance. The Fort Worth Police said in 2022 they also responded to nearly three dozen calls at the club.

“Temptations is a blight on the community as well as all of Tarrant County,” said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. “Closing its doors will provide relief to the surrounding area from the criminal element Temptations attracts.”

Tarrant County District Attorney Phil Sorrells said his office is also getting into the fight and filed a public nuisance lawsuit against the property owner, Queen Shiva, LLC, which would allow the club to be closed permanently if it's approved.

“As District Attorney, I am concerned about the escalation of criminal activities at Temptations Cabaret constituting a nuisance. That is why I filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking injunctive relief to curtail the menace that is Temptations," Sorrells said. “My number one priority is keeping our community safe. Allowing Temptations to continue its operation is counterintuitive to this goal.”

In Sorrells' petition, he wrote "Temptations has a well-earned reputation among law enforcement and the community for being a haven of crime, with patrons that are intoxicated, disorderly, violent, and who deal and/or use narcotics."

Prior to the fatal shooting of a gunman who injured three others on May 28, the Tarrant County DA said a double stabbing and multiple other shootings were reported at the club earlier in the month, including five instances of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In August 2020 a man was killed and another was injured in a shooting outside the club.