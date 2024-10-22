Tarrant County officials clear up ballot controversy

Tarrant County officials are clearing up controversy on day two of early voting.

One voter said his choice for president was switched by a voting machine but county leaders said there's no evidence that happened.

In a social media message posted on X on Tuesday evening, Elections Administrator Clint Ludwig said the machine printed out the choice the voter had selected.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

"We have one individual who's claimed that the vote that they selected on the machine was not the vote that was printed on the printed ballot. What we believe to have occurred is that the individual did make a selection on the machine and that selection was printed on their ballot. When they went to cast their ballot they checked it and realized that was not the vote that they wanted," Ludwig said.

He said it's not uncommon to see that, and there's a practice called "spoiling the ballot" in place for those instances, which happened in this case.

County Judge Tim O'Hare explained elections staff basically invalidated the original ballot.

"[He] went through, did it again, re-voted, essentially printed it off and it was what he wanted it to be. And then he cast his ballot," O'Hare said in an interview with NBC 5.

O'Hare echoed the message from the county's elections office issued earlier in the day, encouraging voters "to confirm their selections on the physical paper ballot before placing it into the scanner to be counted."

The elections office added that the county "has no reason to believe that votes are being switched by the voting system."

“Message number one is get out and vote. Message number two is make sure you’re careful when you’re pressing your choices. Make sure you review it. Make sure when you print it you thoroughly review it when you cast it. I believe people should have confidence that votes are not being switched," O'Hare said.

"They did some fairly rigorous testing. Again, out of 58,000 votes cast, this is the only person who's come forward and made such a claim," O'Hare added.

The Elections Office also said it caught a labeling error on the printed paper ballot for "Presiding judge, court of criminal appeals," labeled as "Railroad commissioner."

The office said that mistake won't affect the results of either race.

It said both issues have been reported to the Texas Secretary of State's office.