Tarrant County Man Who Stormed U.S. Capitol With Beer Pleads Guilty

He posted online that he doesn’t always storm the U.S. Capitol but that when he does, he prefers Coors Light.

Now Thomas Paul Conover, 53, from Keller is facing up to six months in prison after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge related to the Jan. 6 attack, according to court records.

Department of Justice

Conover boasted on social media of enjoying a cold one in the U.S. Capitol but didn’t do any damage and isn’t accused of being violent. He is the fourth North Texas rioter — among about two dozen total defendants to date — to admit guilt in the massive case. He is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

