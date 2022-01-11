U.S. Capitol riot

Tarrant County Man Who Stormed U.S. Capitol With Beer Pleads Guilty

Thomas Paul Conover, 53, admitted guilt to a misdemeanor count one year after he boasted on social media about storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, court records say

By Kevin Krause, The Dallas Morning News

AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

He posted online that he doesn’t always storm the U.S. Capitol but that when he does, he prefers Coors Light.

Now Thomas Paul Conover, 53, from Keller is facing up to six months in prison after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge related to the Jan. 6 attack, according to court records.

Thomas Paul Conover
Department of Justice
Thomas Paul Conover, pictured, is facing misdemeanor charges after federal investigators said he entered and demonstrated inside a restricted building.

Conover boasted on social media of enjoying a cold one in the U.S. Capitol but didn’t do any damage and isn’t accused of being violent. He is the fourth North Texas rioter — among about two dozen total defendants to date — to admit guilt in the massive case. He is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

